Investors Purchase High Volume of Wolfspeed Call Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,838 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,418 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.79.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Stories

