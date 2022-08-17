Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

8/17/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/15/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $34.00.

8/15/2022 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $30.00.

8/9/2022 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $30.00.

8/8/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 23,998,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,488,217. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.