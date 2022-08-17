Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.