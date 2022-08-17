Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Trek Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $90,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,393,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $763,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.34. 1,897,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

