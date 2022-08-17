Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $533.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $533.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.94.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $488.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

