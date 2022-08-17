inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

inTEST Stock Down 4.8 %

inTEST Company Profile

Shares of inTEST stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 32,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,551. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

