Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

