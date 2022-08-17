International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.99

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 6421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

