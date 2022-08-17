International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.7% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,242. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

