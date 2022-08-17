International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $215,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,242. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

