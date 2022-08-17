International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.