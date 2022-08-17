Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $85.29 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.