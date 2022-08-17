Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $201,671.52 and approximately $259.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,245,573 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

