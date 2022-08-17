Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.88 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.95 ($0.14). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 28,456 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £115.73 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.81.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

