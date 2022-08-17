Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PTON traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,010. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
