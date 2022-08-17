Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,010. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

