Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells 82,028 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of News

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,976 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

