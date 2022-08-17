Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $2,281,421.35 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 805,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 964.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

