Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 2,799,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,207. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

