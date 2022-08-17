Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).

Deliveroo stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROO. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

