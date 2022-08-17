Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).
Deliveroo Trading Down 6.7 %
Deliveroo stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
