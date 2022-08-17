Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells 16,946 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. 13,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

