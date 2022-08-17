Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,476,920.93.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,902. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

