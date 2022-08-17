Insider Buying: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,123,021 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,123,021 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,480,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,514.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,218 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,641.82.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2 %

TERN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 1,003,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

