Insider Buying: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,123,021 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,123,021 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,480,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,514.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,218 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,641.82.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2 %

TERN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 1,003,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

