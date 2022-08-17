Insider Buying: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Major Shareholder Buys 3,329 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,919.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,955,583 shares in the company, valued at $163,854,312.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JPM traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. 9,489,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922,808. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 56,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

