Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys 41,119 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 41,119 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,564. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,366. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.