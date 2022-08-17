Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.33 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of A$133,300.00 ($93,216.78).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.04 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of A$130,390.00 ($91,181.82).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.24 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of A$132,440.00 ($92,615.38).

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.92 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of A$129,220.00 ($90,363.64).

On Friday, August 5th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.97 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,710.00 ($90,706.29).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.52 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of A$125,240.00 ($87,580.42).

On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.42 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,170.00 ($86,832.17).

On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.47 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,720.00 ($87,216.78).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.13 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of A$121,270.00 ($84,804.20).

On Monday, July 25th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.34 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,430.00 ($86,314.69).

On Friday, July 22nd, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,130.00 ($86,104.90).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

