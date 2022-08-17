Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,935 ($35.46) on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,003.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,458.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

