Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 2,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000.

