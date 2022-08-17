Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading Down 2.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

