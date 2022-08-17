Infinity Esaham Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $38,148.61 and approximately $55.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037446 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Coin Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927.
