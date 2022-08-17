Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISMAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

