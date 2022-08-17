Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 14.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.6 %

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

LLY stock traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $318.25. 23,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,828. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.