Indie Asset Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 73,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.