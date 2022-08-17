Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

