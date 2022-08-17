Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $287,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

FedEx stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.