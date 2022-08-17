Indie Asset Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $8,118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,312. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

