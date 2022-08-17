Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ NARI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 682,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 81,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

