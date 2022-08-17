Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.05

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0458 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $45.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
