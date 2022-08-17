Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037357 BTC.
Idavoll Network Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
