IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

ICCM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 26,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.