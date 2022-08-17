IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %
ICCM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 26,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
