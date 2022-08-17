Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

