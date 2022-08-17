Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) CFO Alok Gupta Sells 8,871 Shares

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) CFO Alok Gupta sold 8,871 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $12,862.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyperfine Stock Down 1.3 %

Hyperfine stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 315,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth $15,743,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $12,630,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $5,523,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyperfine Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.