Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0559

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Hush has a total market cap of $670,506.40 and $83.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00320722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00122355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00082477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Hush is a private implementation of the "Zerocash" protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata."

