Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 107,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.60.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
