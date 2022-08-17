Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 107,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,482 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.