Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $5.07 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $777.42 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00021665 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

