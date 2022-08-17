H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.00

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 459 ($5.55), with a volume of 72796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

H&T Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,368.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.93.

H&T Group Cuts Dividend

H&T Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

