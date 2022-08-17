HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

