H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.