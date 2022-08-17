H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $47.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 1,406,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

