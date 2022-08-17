Hoo Token (HOO) Price Reaches $0.58

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $47.70 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
