Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a one year low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09).

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

