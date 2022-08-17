Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hongkong Land has a one year low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09).
About Hongkong Land
